Daytime Emmy Awards Honor Steve Harvey and Ellen Degeneres As the Stars of Daytime Talk Shows
Steve Harvey won two awards for his work on 'Family Feud' and his 'The Steve Harvey Show'. Ellen Degeneres also won on the historic 20th anniversary of her public coming out. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WTLV 8:57 AM. EDT May 01, 2017
