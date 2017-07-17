Could Artificial Sweeteners Actually Be Making You Fat?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
19-year-old arrested for stealing a car and crashing it into a home, killing a woman
-
Man runs over 4-year-old boy on Ormond Beach
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Atlantic Blvd.
-
Two arrested after Jacksonville child found wandering alone
-
A joint fundraiser was held to honor Clay County teacher and 8-year-old boy
-
FHP: Driver kills pedestrian in Nassau County hit and run crash
-
I-75 closed overnight due to 9 vehicle pileup; 1 dead, 12 injured
-
Missing teen from Jax Beach considered endangered
-
'Likely no survivors' after plane crashes near Flagler
More Stories
-
7-year-old shot in the arm in northwest JaxJul 17, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
-
Stormy weather moves in earlyJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
How not to overspend on a wireless printerJul 14, 2017, 1:06 p.m.