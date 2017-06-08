Alleged Russian Mobsters Caught Trafficking 10,000 Pounds of Chocolate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jacksonville dock builder jailed
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
Shockwaves explainer
-
Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea
-
3 Duval County teachers have been suspended without pay
-
Army serviceman upset over pricey toll bill
-
Putnam County officials expect to know about 'Project Purple'
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Delays and confusing procedures contradict government's 'compassionate' program
-
Man charged with the murder of his own mother
More Stories
-
Delays and confusing procedures contradict…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
-
Watch live: James Comey testifies before Senate…Jun. 8, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
Relentless rain finally ends by late dayJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.