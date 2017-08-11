A Man Adopts A Baby Deer and It's the Cuteness We Need

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jaguars vs. Patriots Recap: Beat writer Mike Kaye breaks down the preseason opener
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Red light cameras in Jacksonville are going away
-
Maddie Clifton's family provides emotional testimony in Joshua Phillips re-sentencing
-
Family reacts to missing Jacksonville father
-
Memorial fund for Savannah Gold
-
Hundreds of JEA customers overcharged
-
Can HOAs enforce rules about watering your lawns?
-
Here's what Palatka has to say about being considered a 'dying city'
More Stories
-
Trump: Military solutions 'locked and loaded'; China…Aug 11, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
AMBER ALERT issued for missing Florida boyAug 11, 2017, 5:05 a.m.
-
Morning showers move west and increase this afternoonJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.