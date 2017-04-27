'Beercycling' Lets Beer Drinkers Contribute Pee to Make More Beer

The Danish Agriculture and Food Council started "beercycling" at the Roskilde Festival in 2015. Now for the 2017 festival, attendees can enjoy some of the fruits of their labor. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.

WTLV 11:25 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories