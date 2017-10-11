Busch Gardens offering free admission to Florida's first responders

Busch Gardens in Tampa came in tenth on the U.S. amusement park list. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

TAMPA -- Through November, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free admission to first responders in Florida.

Free admission will start October 11th and responders will be eligible for free admission until November 24th. First responders will also be allowed four discounted tickets for family and friends for half off the regular ticket price.

The following are included in the list of first responders who are eligible:

-Florida fire rescue first responders

-Florida emergency medical service employees, including EMT/EMS

-Dispatchers for 911

-Florida police and sheriff officers

-Florida Highway Patrol

-Florida Department of Corrections

-Florida Department of Law Enforcement

-Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission field officers

-Florida Forest Service Rangers

-Florida Park Service Law enforcement

-Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agents

-Florida Department of Environmental Protection law enforcement

First responders should register through Busch Garden's verification website. 911 operators will need to pick up their tickets at the front gate.

Members of the U.S. military and the National Guard are given free admission to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens parks, and Sesame Place through the Waves of Honor program, and are provided with up to three free admissions for dependents per service member.

