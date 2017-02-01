Budweiser talks immigration in new Super Bowl ad

Screenshot: YouTube

Budweiser is known to put out ads for the Super Bowl, but this year's commercial has people talking.

The brewing company released its Super Bowl LI ad early, showing a one-minute long story of Anheuser-Busch brewery co-founder, Adolphus Busch. He was a German immigrant who came to the United States back in the 1800s.

The ad, titled "Born the Hard Way" comes in the midst of controversy surrounding President Trump's travel ban that targets seven Muslim majority countries, impacting immigrants and refugees. It kicks off the year-long campaign for Budweiser.

