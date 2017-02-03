(Photo: Kennedy Center)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's official. The hottest Broadway ticket is heading to Florida.

"Hamilton" - Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical about Alexander Hamilton, a founding father, first U.S. Secretary of Treasury, or better known as the face on the $10 bill - announced its nationwide tour dates, but right now, only Fort Lauderdale is officially in the mix for the 2018-2019 season.

But before you begin booking your tickets and planning a road trip, know that the Broadway blockbuster could be coming to Jacksonville too.

Thursday, the Orlando Sentinel reported that "Hamilton" is arriving in Orlando, also in the 2018 to 2019 season, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, but no official dates have been announced. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that the show is also heading to Jacksonville, but the report didn't release any details about ticket information.

Mitt Russos, Executive Director of the FSCJ Artist Series "Broadway in Jacksonville" did tell First Coast News that that they are in negotiations to bring the show here for the 2019 to 2020 season.

"Nothing is definite at this point," Russos says. "It's in two-and-a-half years, a lot can change."

"Hamilton" is all the rage on Broadway, with ticket sales selling out fast both in New York City and at its planned nationwide stops with resale tickets going for as high as $1000 each.

The national tour kicks off in San Francisco next month with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more.

