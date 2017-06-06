Go "bro-biking" with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake on 'The Tonight Show' (Photo: NBC)

Ever heard of "bro biking"?

'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and and one of his ultimate bros, Justin Timberlake, showed us how it's done.

Last night, Fallon showed a video from his family vacation that included a tandem bike and Timberlake.

The NBC late night host also debuted a new look, a growing beard. Fallon is hoping to feature 'The Summer of 'Stache' all through July.

Enjoy both moments below and watch 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' weeknights on NBC 12 after First Coast News at 11:00.

Jimmy Shows Off His New Beard & Bro Biking

