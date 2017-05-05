Bradley Cooper talks 'A Star is Born' and his co-star Lady Gaga on NBC 12.

It's a reboot that musical diehards will love!

'A Star is Born' featuring Lady Gaga is currently in production.

The film has seen different incarnations every few decades, starring icons Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand.

Now it's up to Lady Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper to continue the classic franchise.

Cooper talks about his singing ability and Gaga's impressive range as an actress in the preview below.

