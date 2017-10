Go behind the scenes of Blindspot's new season, Friday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12. (Photo: NBC)

Blindspot goes global!

NBC's hit thriller is going international in its third season. From Spain to Australia, go behind the scenes with the cast and crew below.

Star Jaimie Alexander also goes in-depth about the show's direction.

Don't miss the 'Blindspot' premiere on its new night, Friday at 8:00, followed by Dateline NBC and First Coast News at 11:00.

