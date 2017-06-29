Classic 80s show 'Battle of the Network Stars' is back on ABC Thursday nights at 9:00 this summer. (Photo: ABC)

It's backkk!

The classic competition show 'Battle of the Network Stars' pitted TV stars against each other in an Olympics-style decathlon.

The show first premiered back in 1976 and went off the air in '88, many many laughs later.

ABC is bringing back the hit this summer with over 100 TV stars, including Taye Diggs, Marlee Matlin, Nick Lachey, Denise Richards, and more.

Watch Thursday nights at 9:00, starting tonight on ABC 25, followed by another reincarnation 'The Gong Show' and First Coast News at 11:00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV