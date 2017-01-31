'Bachelor' recap: Taylor and Corrine get an awkward two-on-one date

Beignet, Done That

For this week’s one-on-one, Nick chooses Rachel — a refreshing choice considering she’s faded a bit since her dominate week one. It doesn’t take long before they hit it off again and even redefine Bachelor date standards — yes, y’all. They eat. Beignets, oysters, hot sauce... everything we know is thrown out the window and down their throats.

But the most notable thing about Rachel and Nick’s date is their palpable chemistry. As they move to the evening date, Rachel and Nick discuss family and for the first time, the long game and what it might mean for Nick to meet her father. Clearly she gets the rose.

Afterwards Nick takes the other girls to a haunted mansion, save Corrine and Taylor who are busy haunting the hotel in preparation for their two-on-one date. The night revolves around a legend of a little dead girl named May who apparently is not one to be screwed around with. The girls are pretty weary except for Jasmine, who is the classic horror story fool who decides early that May is not worth her time. Oh Jasmine.

The girls waste a perfectly good Ouija board session asking things like, “Who will get the group date rose?” and “Will Nick get engaged soon?” while May is clearly not impressed. Instead, she makes her presence known by dropping a chandelier near Jasmine and appearing in mirrors. As the paranormal takes place, the girls complain they don’t get enough time with Nick. But the spirits were enough to force Danielle M. into Nick’s arms, which is clearly what a girl needs to do to lock in a group date rose because that’s just what she does.

Voodoos and Don’ts of Two-On-Ones

And then there were two—Corrine and Taylor, archenemies... each more emotionally mature than the other. A two-on-one felt so tense since the days of Ashley I. and Kelsey. They meet up with a voodoo priestess who reads their cards — and immediately determines that Taylor was provoked and that she’s a water sign, which is how you know she’s legit. While she talks to Taylor, Corrine throws Nick under the bus so hard that you can hear the thud echo off the stagnant water.

After trading spots, Nick addresses Corrine’s accusations with Taylor, while the voodoo priestess tells Corrine that she’s kind of harsh. The two girls reunite at a table. The priestess tells Taylor not to argue with Corrine, which she agrees to, but minutes later, Taylor must have forgotten because she calls Corrine a liar. But when Nick joins them, it’s Taylor who he sends packing.