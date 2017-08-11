Grab the wine and popcorn and get ready for another installment of 'Bachelor in Paradise'. (Photo: ABC)

Can't end the summer without 'Bachelor in Paradise'!

The youngest in the Bachelor franchise has been one of the most talked-about in recent years.

A group of former cast members on the show live under one roof in an exotic locale and all kinds of drama ensues.

This season wasn't without controversy when production was shut down after an investigation into "misconduct."

Legal issues aside, the show did finish production and now the premiere has arrived just in time to get your #BachelorNation fix.

'Bachelor in Paradise' premieres Monday night at 8:00 on ABC 25. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch LIVE.

Bachelor in Paradise preview

© 2017 WTLV-TV