Ariana Grande, multiple artists to perform Manchester benefit concert on Sunday

Ariana Grande and a list of other celebrity artists will come together for a Manchester tribute concert on Sunday, June 4, according to BBC News.

The concert comes less than two weeks after 22 people, including 7 children, were killed by a suicide attack after Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena.

Following the attack, Grande said "we won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

The concert will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground, a venue that can hold 50,000 people. The concert will be broadcasted live on BBC TV and radio. BBC reported that all proceeds will go to the ‘We Love Manchester’ emergency fund.

Performers joining Grande include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

