'America's Got Talent' leaked audition

Watch this powerful 'America's Got Talent' audition.

What an inspiration.

Kechi was one of only two survivors in a major plane crash that claimed over 100 lives. Music was her only escape as she overcame her life-changing injuries.

Today, she's auditioning on 'America's Got Talent' and sharing her voice with the world.

Watch her audition below and see the judges' reaction tonight on AGT at 8:00 on NBC 12.

