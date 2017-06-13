'America's Got Talent' leaked audition

What an inspiration.
Kechi was one of only two survivors in a major plane crash that claimed over 100 lives. Music was her only escape as she overcame her life-changing injuries.
Today, she's auditioning on 'America's Got Talent' and sharing her voice with the world.
Watch her audition below and see the judges' reaction tonight on AGT at 8:00 on NBC 12.
LEAK: Kechi Catches The Judges' Attention With An Inspiring Performance
