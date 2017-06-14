'America's Got Talent' continues to inspire

AGT is full speed ahead, with another week of inspiring auditions!
Summer hit 'America's Got Talent' hasn't slowed down on featuring grade-A talent.
Last night, plane crash survivor Kechi shared her incredible story and then her beautiful voice.
Magician twins Tony and Jordan wowed the judges with a unique talent, times two.
And another Golden Buzzer-worthy moment was given to 16-year-old singer Christian Guardino, a shy young man with powerhouse vocals.
Recap Week 3 below and watch AGT Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.
Tony and Jordan: Identical Twins Dazzle With Magic
Christian Guardino: Golden Buzzer
In The Stairwell: Air Force Academy Group
Kechi Catches The Judges' Attention
