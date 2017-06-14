'America's Got Talent' continues to inspire this summer on NBC 12. (Photo: NBC)

AGT is full speed ahead, with another week of inspiring auditions!

Summer hit 'America's Got Talent' hasn't slowed down on featuring grade-A talent.

Last night, plane crash survivor Kechi shared her incredible story and then her beautiful voice.

Magician twins Tony and Jordan wowed the judges with a unique talent, times two.

And another Golden Buzzer-worthy moment was given to 16-year-old singer Christian Guardino, a shy young man with powerhouse vocals.

Recap Week 3 below and watch AGT Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.

Tony and Jordan: Identical Twins Dazzle With Magic

Christian Guardino: Golden Buzzer

In The Stairwell: Air Force Academy Group

Kechi Catches The Judges' Attention

