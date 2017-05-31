America's Got Talent auditions kick off with a bang. (Photo: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

AGT is in full swing and if the auditions on Night 1 are any indication... we're in for a star-studded season!

From a 12-year-old ventriloquist with an amazing, Gold Buzzer-worthy voice to a magician Simon Cowell says is the best he's ever seen, 'America's Got Talent' kicked off its new season with a bang.

Watch the most-clicked auditions below and tell us your favorite in the comments.

'America's Got Talent', with new host Tyra Banks, airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.

Visualist Will Tsai: Close-Up Magic Act Works With Cards and Coins

Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer

Merrick Hanna: 12-Year-Old Tells Emotional Story Through Dance

© 2017 WTLV-TV