'America's Got Talent' auditions kick off

AGT is in full swing and if the auditions on Night 1 are any indication... we're in for a star-studded season!
From a 12-year-old ventriloquist with an amazing, Gold Buzzer-worthy voice to a magician Simon Cowell says is the best he's ever seen, 'America's Got Talent' kicked off its new season with a bang.
Watch the most-clicked auditions below and tell us your favorite in the comments.
'America's Got Talent', with new host Tyra Banks, airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.
Visualist Will Tsai: Close-Up Magic Act Works With Cards and Coins
Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer
Merrick Hanna: 12-Year-Old Tells Emotional Story Through Dance
