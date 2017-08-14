'American Idol' auditions in Orlando

Pre-register for the first round of 'American Idol' auditions Thursday in Orlando. (Photo: ABC)

'American Idol' is BACK and airing on a new home!

The groundbreaking reality competition is moving to ABC 25 next year and auditions are about to get underway.

Do you have what it take to be the next Idol? Open call auditions take place Thursday, August 17th at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Pre-register before arriving or submit your audition video online.

Please visit www.americanidol.com for more information and specific audition details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

