All the laughs with ABC Comedy Wednesday

Expect all the laughs and just a good time in primetime... with ABC Comedy Wednesday.
The network's top comedies return for two hours of dysfunctional family fun.
Kick things off at 8:00 with 'The Goldbergs', followed by Minnie Driver's 'Speechless', Emmy darling 'Modern Family', and new hit 'American Housewife'.
All of those comedy gems are then followed by Kiefer Sutherland's edge-of-your-seat drama 'Designated Survivor' and First Coast News at 11:00.
