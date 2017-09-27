All the laughs with ABC Comedy Wednesday

Sit back and laugh with ABC Comedy Wednesday gold. (Photo: ABC)

Expect all the laughs and just a good time in primetime... with ABC Comedy Wednesday.

The network's top comedies return for two hours of dysfunctional family fun.

Kick things off at 8:00 with 'The Goldbergs', followed by Minnie Driver's 'Speechless', Emmy darling 'Modern Family', and new hit 'American Housewife'.

All of those comedy gems are then followed by Kiefer Sutherland's edge-of-your-seat drama 'Designated Survivor' and First Coast News at 11:00.

Modern Family

American Housewife

The Goldbergs

© 2017 WTLV-TV