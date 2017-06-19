9-year-old Celine Tam stuns the AGT crowd with "My Heart Will Go On" (Photo: NBC)

Incredible!

Another audition set to wow the 'America's Got Talent' judges...

9-year-old Celine Tam takes the stage and tells them about her family's love for Celine Dion, even naming their other daughter Dion.

Of course she then has to perform a Celine classic "My Heart Will Go On" and stun the crowd.

Preview the leaked audition below and see the judges' reactions Tuesday night at 8:00 on NBC 12.

