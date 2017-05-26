AGT is BACK!

Get ready for the return of summer hit 'America's Got Talent!' on NBC 12.

Summer's biggest hit is BACK.

'America's Got Talent' is returning Tuesday night to NBC 12 and with an exciting new edge.

Tyra Banks is taking over hosting duties while judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel round out the set of buzzers.

This season, AGT Auditions came to Jacksonville so you might see a familiar face or two trying their luck and featuring their talent on NBC 12.

Preview moments from this season below... and don't miss the premiere Tuesday night at 8:00 on NBC 12, followed by J. Lo's 'World of Dance' competition, and First Coast News at 11:00.

AGT MAGIC

It all starts with an audition...

