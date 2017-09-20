WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

AGT finale recap: Who will it be?

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:25 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

The finalists sure brought their A-game!

Last night on 'America's Got Talent', the top acts performed one last time for your votes.

From Kechi's moving ballad to Darci Lynn's ventriloquist trifecta, it was a night to remember.

Watch a few of the most-viewed on YouTube and tweet us your ultimate.

The Results air tonight starting at 8:00 on NBC 12, with performances by Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, and more.

Angelica Hale

Preacher Lawson

Kechi

Darci Lynn

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories