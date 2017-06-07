AGT: Deaf singer earns Simon's golden buzzer

Deaf singer earns Simon's golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' (Photo: 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Wow.

This season of 'America's Got Talent' continues to inspire. Last night deaf singer Mandy Harvey took the stage and totally impressed the judges.

She completely lost her hearing at 18 years old but has continued to sing, one of her lifelong passions, by trusting her pitch and feeling the tempo through the floor.

Watch her perform an original song 'Try' and get the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, advancing to the live show.

'America's Got Talent' airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.

Mandy Harvey's AGT Audition

