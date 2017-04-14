Adam Sandler performing live in St. Augustine Saturday

Adam Sandler and David Spade pose for Netflix's "The Do Over." Photo: Getty Images.

If you're looking for a good laugh, then know that Adam Sandler is performing live at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Saturday.

Sandler is stopping at the Nation's Oldest City for Netflix's "Here Comes the Funny Tour" presented by Sandy Wexler. He will be joined by David Spade, Rob Schneider and Nick Swardson.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available with the cheapest going for $153.64. You can purchase tickets here.

