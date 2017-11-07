Adam Levine reveals his album bet with Blake Shelton.

Oh, it's officially ON!

Adam Levine stops by Ellen today and talks about his new bet with fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton.

The pop star and country king debuted their new albums on the same day last week and now are going head to head in record sales.

Adam Levine stops by Ellen today and talks about his new bet with fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton.

'The Voice' airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.

