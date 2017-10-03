ABC says farewell to classic comedies and ushers in new ones

Say farewell to 'The Middle' this season and hello to new comedies 'The Mayor' and 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' (Photo: ABC)

With every bittersweet ending, there's a new beginning.

After 9 seasons, ABC says goodbye to the beloved Heck family on 'The Middle''s farewell season.

Watch the premiere at 8:00, followed by fellow veterans 'Fresh Off the Boat' and 'Black-ish'.

The network's also premiering two new comedy series to join their Tuesday night block.

'The Mayor' and 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' will follow.

Preview all the above here and tell us your favorite in the lineup.

'The Middle' farewell season

The Mayor series premiere

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

