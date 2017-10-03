ABC says farewell to classic comedies and ushers in new ones

With every bittersweet ending, there's a new beginning.
After 9 seasons, ABC says goodbye to the beloved Heck family on 'The Middle''s farewell season.
Watch the premiere at 8:00, followed by fellow veterans 'Fresh Off the Boat' and 'Black-ish'.
The network's also premiering two new comedy series to join their Tuesday night block.
'The Mayor' and 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' will follow.
Preview all the above here and tell us your favorite in the lineup. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch LIVE starting at 8:00 on ABC 25.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
