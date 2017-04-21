ABC 20/20 - Caitlyn Jenner and Diane Sawyer

ABC 20/20 - Caitlyn Jenner sits down with Diane Sawyer two years later... tonight at 10:00 on ABC 25.

Two years ago, she sparked a national conversation.

Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) sat down with Diane Sawyer and talked about his transgender journey and life leading up to that point.

Since then, the Olympian/reality TV star transitioned to Caitlyn and launched her own show on E!, 'I Am Cait.'

Jenner has often come under fire for her conservative views and support for President Trump, despite her advocacy for LGBT rights.

Preview Diane Sawyer's second sit-down with Jenner above and below

