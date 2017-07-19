9-year-old singer on 'AGT' blows judges away

What an awesome talent on 'AGT' at just 9 years old! (Photo: NBC)

This girl is definitely... ON FIRE!

Nine-year-old Angelica Hale took the 'America's Got Talent' stage for the second time and brought the house down with Alicia Key's Girl on Fire.

The little girl has already overcome a lot, after she fought a bacterial infection at 4 years old that severely damaged her kidneys. Her mother ended up donating hers.

After Angelica's AGT performance, guest judge Chris Hardwick gave her his golden buzzer, taking her to the live shows!

Watch below and enjoy 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday nights at 8:00 on NBC 12.

Angelica Hale: 9-Year-Old Earns Golden Buzzer

