'13 Reasons Why' stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette's talk with Ellen about show debut.

It's Netflix's newest breakout hit.. and starting an important conversation.

'13 Reasons Why', based on the bestselling book, confronts high school bullying and teen suicide in a brutally honest way.

The show's stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette stop by Ellen and talk about the show's reach and newfound fame.

Preview their appearance below (and a surprise from Ellen) and watch today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

'13 Reasons Why' stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette's talk show debut

© 2017 WTLV-TV