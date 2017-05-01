WTLV
'13 Reasons Why' stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette's talk show debut

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:15 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

It's Netflix's newest breakout hit.. and starting an important conversation.

'13 Reasons Why', based on the bestselling book, confronts high school bullying and teen suicide in a brutally honest way.

The show's stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette stop by Ellen and talk about the show's reach and newfound fame.

Preview their appearance below (and a surprise from Ellen) and watch today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

