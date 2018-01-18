Ranking the 20 best ski resorts in North America USA TODAY Travel asked ZRankings, which uses a unique mix of hard data and expert opinions that paint a full picture of the 20 top ski resorts in North America, to create custom resort ratings. At No. 20 is Solitude Mountain Resort, with a Pure Awesomeness Factor (USAT-PAF) score of 80.7. With the glitz of Park City and the well-known credentials of Alta and Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort can get a little lost in the fray when it comes to Utah ski resorts. But it shouldn’t be. Like these other resorts, Solitude boasts easy access from a major international airport. Unlike the aforementioned group, however, Solitude’s slopes can be quite sparse, even on weekends, allowing the resort to live up to its moniker. Deer Valley, the new owner of Solitude, just upgraded the resort’s uppermost lift, the Summit Express, which will make getting to the nooks of Honeycomb Canyon even easier. Often, those nooks are full of powder, as Utah’s Big Cottonwood Canyon is one of the best places for snow on the planet — ranking Solitude No. 7 in North America for snow. For more information: zrankings.com/resort/show?id=147-solitude-mountain-resort 01 / 20 USA TODAY Travel asked ZRankings, which uses a unique mix of hard data and expert opinions that paint a full picture of the 20 top ski resorts in North America, to create custom resort ratings. At No. 20 is Solitude Mountain Resort, with a Pure Awesomeness Factor (USAT-PAF) score of 80.7. With the glitz of Park City and the well-known credentials of Alta and Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort can get a little lost in the fray when it comes to Utah ski resorts. But it shouldn’t be. Like these other resorts, Solitude boasts easy access from a major international airport. Unlike the aforementioned group, however, Solitude’s slopes can be quite sparse, even on weekends, allowing the resort to live up to its moniker. Deer Valley, the new owner of Solitude, just upgraded the resort’s uppermost lift, the Summit Express, which will make getting to the nooks of Honeycomb Canyon even easier. Often, those nooks are full of powder, as Utah’s Big Cottonwood Canyon is one of the best places for snow on the planet — ranking Solitude No. 7 in North America for snow. For more information: zrankings.com/resort/show?id=147-solitude-mountain-resort 01 / 20

Ski resorts in the western United States have been plagued with low snow totals from California to Colorado. But there are stores of better snow to be found for skiers who are bent on getting their annual fix, and conditions overall throughout the West look to be on the upswing.

The best places for snow in North America right now are farther north, where the jet stream has delivered a steady cadence of storms. Within the United States, Jackson Hole, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, has done well, collecting 200 inches of snow thus far, nearly four times the amount of major resorts elsewhere. The same northerly stream that has favored Jackson has also brought good quantities of snow to Big Sky in Montana, as well as to areas in Idaho and Washington State.

Whistler-Blackcomb possesses some of the better conditions on the continent right now, as its perch in British Columbia’s coastal range saw storms from the Pacific that deposited 77 inches of snow during a five-day stretch in late November. Those early dumps have set the resort up with a great skiing base.

Drought-like conditions have been more prevalent further south. Resorts in southern Colorado — Telluride, Purgatory — as well as those in central Colorado — Aspen and Copper Mountain, among others — have been particularly snow-challenged. Ski resorts in Arizona and New Mexico, such as Taos, have fared even worse.

But Colorado isn't totally bereft of snow. Steamboat, which resides further north in the state, as well as Winter Park and Breckenridge have squeezed decent amounts of snowfall from the systems that have passed through. Skiers going to Colorado soon should look to these areas first.

The good news for Colorado is that the drought pattern seems to be yielding to a storm cycle at the moment, which should give travelers some comfort when planning ski trips for the coming months. Many of the resorts that needed snow the most received good doses during the first half of January.

Even Utah, where resorts such as Alta and Snowbird have some of the largest averages for snowfall while also having very small standard deviations (which means their snow is more dependable, year in and year out), has been in a slump. Conditions during the holidays were thin, with just a smattering of intermediate and beginner slopes open, and travelers pulled back on trips to Park City and other Utah stalwarts. But conditions are getting better as Snowbird, for one, received 30 inches of snow during a five-day stretch in January.

Skiers looking to book trips for Presidents Day weekend and spring break should be able to score some deals, as many people who have normally booked right now have held off, on account of the lower snow totals. But mind the weather: If snow continues to fall, those slots will fill up fast.

Christopher Steiner is a New York Times bestselling writer of two books, and the founder of ZRankings, a ski trip booking site.

