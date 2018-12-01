Game on.
Taylor Swift has dropped the music video for End Game, featuring Ed Sheeran and Future, from her latest album Reputation.
In the project directed by Joseph Kahn, Swift travels to hot spots Miami, Tokyo and London. During her global travels, she parties on a yacht, takes shots with Sheeran and rolls around with Future in a car with a license plate baring the number 13.
Of course that wasn't the only easter egg Swift masterfully hid in the vid running a little over four minutes. Fans were quick to call out other subtle allusions.
Snakes
One Twitter user pointed out that the Call It What You Want singer was wearing a very similar (if not the same) ensemble Jeffree Star wore when implying Swift was a snake in a tweet from September.
But that wasn't the only reference to the snake, which also slithered into her Look What You Made Me Do video released in August and the ...Ready For It? video that dropped in October.
One super sleuth noticed Swift was playing snake in her latest music video, level 1-3 to be exact.
Joe Alwyn
It appears Swift also gave a sly nod to her boyfriend, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor Joe Alwyn.
As a member of the Twitterverse pointed out, Swift sports a sweater with a big 'A' on it, as in the first letter of her British beau's last name.
Even for those who weren't dissecting the video, it was enjoyable for them to watch. People took to Twitter to praise the video, which was a trending topic Friday morning.