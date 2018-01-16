A North Dakota woman said she was asked to leave a Chick-Fil-A over the weekend for breastfeeding her infant daughter at the restaurant.

Macy Hornung said in a Facebook post that she and her husband took their baby to the soft opening of a Chick-Fil-A in Fargo, North Dakota. Hornung said she was breastfeeding her baby when the Chick-Fil-A owner, Kimberly Flamm, approached their table and criticized her for nursing in public.

"I was showing no more than the upper portion of my breast, barely more than what was visible in my shirt and [the owner] asked me to cover," she said. "I tried to explain that I couldn’t, because my baby refuses to be covered and she started harping about the children and men who can see my indecency and I need to cover."

Hornung said in the Facebook post that she responded to Flamm's insistence that she cover up by citing North Dakota breastfeeding laws. Under North Dakota law, a woman is able to breastfeed in any public or private location.

"She told me if I chose not to cover, then she would have to ask me to leave, so I told her my review would reflect my experience and I would be relaying the experience in every local mommy group," Hornung said in the post.

Following outrage on social media, Flamm issued an apology on the franchise's Facebook page.

"I would like to publicly apologize to Macy Hornung for the way I handled the situation on Saturday," Flamm said. "I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests."

USA TODAY has reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment.

