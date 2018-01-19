Coca-Cola will help collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells by to consumers by 2030, the beverage giant said Friday, announcing a new packaging initiative for a "world without waste."

This file photo taken in 2011 shows cans of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke in a cooler at Anne's Deli in Portland, Ore.

AP

Continuing efforts to make its global packaging 100% recyclable, the company said it plans to make its plastic bottles with an average of 50% recycled content by 2030. In part, that means developing plant-based resins and reducing the amount of plastic used in each bottle.

Coca-Cola said it also will support the collection and recycling of plastic bottles and cans across the beverage industry, including packaging from other companies.

The announcement did not include cost estimates for the initiative.

"The world has a packaging problem, and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it," Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey said in a formal announcement. "Through our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past."

Coca-Cola is the latest U.S. company to launch broader recycling initiatives. On Tuesday, fast food giant McDonald's said that by 2025 it plans to have 100% of its customer packaging come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources and have recycling available in all of its restaurants.

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola said it would achieve the goals by partnering with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Initiative, as well as the Ocean Conservancy/Trash Free Seas Alliance and the World Wildlife Fund.

The company said the initiative expands on success in replenishing an estimated 100% of the water it uses in its final beverages. The goal was reached in 2015, five years ahead of expectations, Coca-Cola said.

