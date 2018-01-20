The legacy of Barack Obama is secure. It was never the Affordable Care Act. It was Barack Obama. Sen. Cory Booker proved that last week in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The New Jersey Democrat got into it with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who could not recall whether President Trump used a vulgar word for a latrine to describe Haiti and Africa during a meeting on immigration reform. Booker used his entire 10 minutes of questioning at the hearing to deliver an impassioned speech about racism — how it only breeds when people don’t speak up, don’t challenge what they know is ugly, abhorrent and evil.

As my colleague Herb Jackson reported, Booker said Nielsen’s “silence and amnesia is complicity.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., who was at the White House meeting where Trump is said to have uttered the word “s---hole,” began his questioning of Nielsen by asking, “I hope you remember me. We were at two meetings together.”

Durbin chose sarcasm. Booker didn’t have the option.

It’s not in Booker’s DNA, not the son of parents who had to find white people to act as “beards” so they could purchase a home in white Bergen County, N.J. decades ago. Not the Booker who took on Newark’s entrenched mayor, Sharpe James. Booker can quote Scripture like a preacher, but he is no mild disciple. He is a Gabriel fighting the good fight.

Which brings me back to Obama. The former president was often criticized for his lack of public anger. Obama appeared to assiduously avoid being called “an angry black man.” The first African-American president, who was dogged by Donald Trump as being foreign-born, had little room for becoming angry and irate. If Obama had acted like Trump, he would have been hanged in effigy in many parts of America.

In the wake of a black male senator loudly criticizing a white female Cabinet officer, the Republican National Committee sent out an email with pictures of Booker gesticulating in anger, saying that if a male Republican had done the same thing “there’d be a hashtag within minutes, campus protests across the country, and the topic-du-jour for celebrities at Hollywood’s next award show.”

The RNC said Booker was “mansplaining.”

Booker was not “mansplaining,” he was doing his job. Nielsen, as a Cabinet member, has a responsibility to the United States of America that, pun intended, trumps her loyalty to the sitting president. If Trump denigrated poor nations in a White House meeting, every public official at that meeting had a responsibility to speak up in the moment. And if their memory is so faulty they cannot recall a meeting a week ago, they should resign.

No, the RNC was playing to the part of Trump’s base that would like to see fewer immigrants from Africa and more from Norway. Booker is from Harrington Park. Nielsen is from Clearwater, Florida. But they might as well have been from central casting.

Television and radio host Laura Ingraham tweeted: “Bet plenty of women who watched rude @CoryBooker — as he huffed and puffed to intimidate female across from him — were reminded of their first husbands.”

Rude? In the age of Trump, a black U.S. senator decrying racism to a Cabinet member who claims she cannot recall whether the president of the United States called an entire continent a “s---hole” is being rude? Please.

Booker just got pulled over for driving while black. If some diminutive white senator had done the same thing, few would be outraged. Where was the Republican outrage over the grilling of Hillary Clinton, on her emails or Benghazi?

Silence is not acceptable when racism rears its ugly head. It was not acceptable when Trump promoted the "birther movement" against Obama, and in light of that, it is impossible to dismiss what Trump allegedly said as “tough language.” Racism is linear. It moves chronologically from slavery to Jim Crow to saying that there are some good people on both sides of a violent, white supremacist rally.

Some Republicans want to play the “sexism” card, but it’s the “race” card that is on the table.

Booker is assuming Obama’s mantle on the national stage, perhaps to make a run for the presidency in 2020. And unlike Obama, he is not required to be a trailblazer. He can show more anger, more emotion.

If the optics of that are offensive to some, perhaps rather than focus on who can enter America, they should look at living in a less racially diverse nation. Perhaps Norway.

Alfred P. Doblin is the editorial page editor of The Record and NorthJersey.com, where this column first appeared. Follow him on Twitter: AlfredPDoblin

