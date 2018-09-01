NEWARK, N.J. – An Indian national who admitted that he assaulted a girl on a flight from Seattle, Washington, to Newark Liberty International Airport, was sentenced today to 90 days in prison, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Vijaykumar Krishnappa, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2017, before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark in Newark federal court to a superseding information charging him with assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, while on a United Airlines flight from Seattle to Newark on July 23, 2017, Krishnappa intentionally assaulted a girl who was unknown to him and seated next to him on the flight. Krishnappa admitted that while the victim was asleep, he intentionally touched her near her groin over her leggings without her consent.

© 2018 WTLV