Steve Fundaro is the morning weekend meteorologist on First Coast News NBC 12/ABC 25.

Meet Steve! He’s very excited to be a part of First Coast News and live in the beautiful city of Jacksonville. Steve considers himself a morning person, as he enjoys bringing an upbeat and positive attitude to GMJ on the weekends.

Steve’s curiosity for the weather grew when he was a child, he vividly remembers watching thunderstorms from the porch with his Grandfather. But his love for the weather grew when he realized how it affects everyone, every single day. And by studying meteorology he strives to help people understand how it all works.

Steve received his Bachelor’s of Science from Penn State University and is a big, big Nittany Lion fan (Go State!). Growing up in New Jersey, in a small town called Waldwick, Steve comes from a big Italian family where dinner is the most important thing of the day. Prior to moving to Jacksonville, he spent a few years as a meteorologist in Monterey, California. That’s where he picked up a surfboard and caught the surfing bug... hard.

Outside of work, you can find Steve paddling out in the waves, soaking in the sun at the beach, or in the kitchen cooking up some of his Grandmother's famous recipes. He’s also a huge fan of music and has tunes playing 24/7, usually a mix of Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, and everything in between.

Please reach out and say hello, or if there’s a recipe or song you’d like to share you can find Steve on Twitter @_WeatherStove and on Facebook . Once again, he’s thrilled to be apart of the First Coast.

