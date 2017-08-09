Mike Kaye is a digital reporter and Jaguars beat writer at First Coast News NBC 12/ABC 25.

As the Jaguars beat writer for First Coast News, Mike Kaye spearheads digital beat coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a daily basis.

A proud University of North Florida graduate, Kaye has a deep understanding of the sports landscape in Jacksonville and has been covering the Jaguars since 2015.

Kaye’s work has been featured on ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, NBC News, NFL Network and NFL.com. He also frequently makes radio appearances locally and nationally, including spots on NBC Sports Radio and Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Prior to joining First Coast News in 2015, Kaye was the associate editor and lead draft writer for SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation, covering the Philadelphia Eagles, and a draft correspondent for House of Sparky, covering the Arizona State Sun Devils.

During his time at BGN, Kaye helped found BGN Radio, one of the most successful NFL team-oriented podcasts in the country. Known for his detailed draft analysis, Kaye has become popular on Twitter for his insight on pro days and college all-star games.

Kaye also served as a general NFL assignment reporter for the SB Nation main site. He reported on breaking news, offered game analysis and more.

Not limited to just football coverage, Kaye also spent time in Phoenix as a web producer for the nationally syndicated viral video show, RightThisMinute. Prior to joining the RTM crew, Kaye served as an associate producer, web producer and assignment editor for WTPV, an NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Fla.

When Kaye isn’t working to break Jaguars news, he is happy to relax with a movie or two with his wife, Ariel, their dog, Jack, and their cat, Mimi.

You can follow Mike on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye. To “Like” his page on Facebook, click here.

