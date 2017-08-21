Jeff Valin is the weekend evening news anchor and reporter at First Coast News NBC 12/ABC 25. (Photo: WTLV)

Name a major city in the U.S. or Canada. Chances are, Jeff has been there. This dual citizen grew up in Massachusetts and has lived in Arizona, New Hampshire, Alberta, Connecticut, Ohio, and even Florida (an internship at Walt Disney World during college). He’s visited all fifty states and most of the Canadian provinces, so his thrill to call the First Coast home is not only deep, it comes with plenty of perspective.

Jeff’s career has spanned broadcast journalism, in which he’s won awards as an anchor and as a reporter, as well as the investment industry as a licensed securities representative. Some people wear many hats; Jeff counts it more by footwear - whether it’s the shoes he wears to work, water shoes for boating, skates for hockey, cleats for soccer, boots for climbing a mountain and paragliding off it, or just digging his toes into the sand of Florida’s beaches, you can tell a lot about Jeff’s day by what he looks like from the ankles down.

Jeff’s family – and sports allegiances – remain Boston-based, but he’s now a fan of Jacksonville’s teams as well, and he looks to be a member of his favorite - the First Coast News team - for many years. Feel free to contact him with your story, at jvalin@firstcoastnews.com

Follow Jeff on Twitter @JeffValin

