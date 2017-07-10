Heather Crawford, First Coast News

Emmy award-winning journalist Heather Crawford is thrilled to be part of First Coast News. She joined the news team in 2012 and anchors the 5, 5:30 and 11 o'clock evening newscasts.

Heather is proud to be part of Take Stock in Children and mentors a student each week at Mandarin High School. She also volunteers in her son's kindergarten class weekly helping students with everything from learning to read to math.

Heather moved to Jacksonville from Little Rock, Ark., where she was an anchor/reporter for nearly six years at the ABC affiliate KATV.

Heather has always loved the news and from a young age knew she wanted to be a journalist. She got her big break right out of college when she was hired as a reporter at WAKA in Montgomery, Ala. From there she moved to Raleigh, N.C. where she was a reporter/anchor at WLFL.

She also spent several years in Memphis, Tenn., where she was an investigative reporter at WHBQ.

Heather has received national awards for her work. Her investigative documentary "West Memphis Three: Justice Served?" garnered an Emmy, Edward R. Murrow award, Hermes Platinum award, a Telly along with several other honors. She received a First Place Associated Press award for Best Investigative Reporting for shining the spotlight on cell phone abuse occurring at taxpayer's expense in one school district. She is also the recipient of a national MADD award for exposing a habitual drunk driver.

Heather grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of North Carolina State University. During college, she spent a semester abroad in Seville, Spain and speaks Spanish fluently. She's happy to move closer to her family in Charlotte and Destin.

When Heather isn't on the anchor desk or working on a story, you can find her spending time with her husband and kids on the beautiful beaches in the Jacksonville area. She has a six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter who keep her in constant motion.

Heather would love to hear any tips or story ideas you have. You can email her at hcrawford2@firstcoastnews.com and follow her on Twitter @HeatherFCN and Facebook.

