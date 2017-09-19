Brooks Baptiste is the Good Morning Jacksonville digital reporter on First Coast News NBC 12/ABC 25.

Brooks Baptiste joined the First Coast News Team in June 2016 and is Good Morning Jacksonville's social media guru. He keeps you informed of the latest trending news topics in an engaging and interactive manner, always wanting to know your thoughts and opinions.

As a young kid in elementary school, Brooks recalls signing off, "Thanks for tuning into the WOAK morning news!" He loved being in front of the camera, and was determined to someday be on TV.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of North Florida. During his time at UNF, he worked as a reporter for the school's on campus news outlet. He's known for his energy, smile and was even a member of the school's elite voice ensemble, the Chamber Singers.

Brooks strives to put his creative mind to work by telling stories in many ways, bringing an engaging and fresh perspective to journalism. His favorite stories are those that build the community and remind people why it's a pleasure to call the First Coast "home."

As a native of Jacksonville, Brooks takes pride in serving the community, connecting with new people, learning from them and their experiences, and then sharing what he’s learned through the stories he writes and tells.

On the weekends, you can catch him spending time with family and friends, hanging out at the pool, singing, playing piano, or grabbing a bite to eat at one of his favorite restaurants!

Brooks is thrilled to be in his hometown, doing what he loves to do. Life's a journey – he's looking forward to where it takes him next.

Head over to his social media pages if you have any questions, want to learn more, or just want to chat!

Have a news tip or comment? Email Brooks at bbaptiste@firstcoastnews.com , and connect with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tweets by brooksbaptiste

© 2017 WTLV-TV