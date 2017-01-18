Brian Chojnacki is a First Coast Sports reporter at NBC 12/ABC 25.

Brian Chojnacki is an award winning Sports Broadcaster who joined First Coast News in early August of 2016 as a Sports Anchor and Reporter.

He is from Buffalo, NY and a graduate of SUNY Oswego where he studied Broadcasting, Mass Communications and Exercise Science. The Jaguars may be the focus, however, Brian's first love is the Buffalo Bills, but it doesn't stop at football, despite growing up in Western and Central New York, Brian is a DIE-HARD Washington Capitals fan. Nobody else in the universe likes the Caps more than he does. I promise. #RockTheRed

Outside of sports, Brian strives to create a positive and healthy lifestyle, he is an AVID reader, studying the topic of success, and personal growth. In 2016 alone, Brian read 52 books but, vows to surpass 60 in 2017(The average amount of books a CEO reads in 1 year.) His favorite books of all time are:

"The Magic of Thinking Big" by David Schwartz

"10X" by Grant Cardone

"The Power of Your Subconscious Mind" by Joseph Murphy

"The Power of Positive Thinking" by Norman Vincent Peale

If you have any book recommendations, please tweet at him! @BroadcastingBri

Brian has been able to travel quite a bit in his career, covering major events and teams including The Masters, PGA Championships, University of Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville. On the professional level, Brian is no stranger to the Jaguars and the AFC South, he started his career in Bowling Green, KY right down the road from Nashville where he covered the Tennessee Titans for WBKO.

When he is not reading, or watching sports, you can find him playing soccer, hockey, or working out with Shaun T from Insanity (not literally, but you know).

"To call this a dream job would be an understatement. Since I was a child it has been my goal to work in an industry I am tremendously passionate about. I am beyond thankful to call Jacksonville and First Coast News home."

- Brian Chojnacki

If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, you can find his contact info below.

"We are all born to be brilliant only to be sabotaged by average."

Check out my Facebook page - @BroadcastingBrian

