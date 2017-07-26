Meilin Tompkins is the digital producer for First Coast News in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meilin is originally from the state of Florida but took a quick trip to Portland, Maine the year she graduated high school for a job at another TEGNA station. After about a year in the cold, Meilin decided it was time to take her talents back down south.

Meilin graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University where she interned for several media outlets including local TV, Print and radio stations.

If you have any story tips for Meilin (or dog photos) send them to MTompkins@firstcoastnews.com

