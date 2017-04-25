First Coast News honored with three Edward R. Murrow Awards

COURTESY: Radio Telvision Digital News Association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The First Coast News team was honored with three prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Tuesday.

The Murrow Award is one of the most prestigious awards in journalism and First Coast News won more than the other Jacksonville-area television outlets combined.

The three awards were for:

Newscast: Hurricane Matthew

Excellence in Social Media: Hurricane Matthew

Feature Reporting: Jaxon's Story

"There is not a person in our entire building that did not play a major role in our hurricane coverage. To be recognized for the very difficult work in a time when the community needed us the most is very rewarding." said News Director Meagan Harris.

Our entries will now be judged against winners from 13 other regions. Our region includes markets in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

