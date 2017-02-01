High-School

Signing Day: Local athletes announce where they'll play college sports in 2017

Jacksonville-Jaguars

Jaguars announce 2017 coaching staff under new head coach Doug Marrone

Education

Lowering the cost of higher education for Florida families

Crime

Local businessman sentenced 14 years for faking death

Crime

Large fight prompts three Jacksonville schools to temporarily lockdown

Local

HELP FIND: Teen missing for more than a year believed to be in Jacksonville

    Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl

      Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl
    NASA space vehicle rolls into downtown for Super Bowl

      NASA space vehicle rolls into downtown for Super Bowl
