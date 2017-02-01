Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy hump day and first day of February. While cold weather is not an issue fog will be with a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. thickest west of highway 301 and interior Georgia. Fog may mix with smoke making for a dangerous smog. Please be extra careful. It turns into a Fine February day for all of us this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.