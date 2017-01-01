Crime

Police found man shot on Lynton street

Read Story First Coast News
Life

Massive gator spotted in Polk County

Read Story Samantha Mitchell
Local

St. Augustine woman, 93 recalls her time with Dr. King

Read Story Keitha Nelson-Williams
Ways-2-Save

Serious printer and ink savings!

Read Story Matt Granite
Weather

Areas of dense fog likely again late tonight

Read Story Lauren Rautenkranz
Health

Nev. woman dies of superbug no antibiotic could treat

Read Story Rob Quinn, Newser staff
HEADLINES

Updated 5:27 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Louisiana man finds silver lining after heavy rain floods front yard

      Louisiana man finds silver lining after heavy rain floods front yard
    • PHOTOS: Adorable baby bald eagle hatches on New Year's Eve

      PHOTOS: Adorable baby bald eagle hatches on New Year's Eve
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Jacksonville, FL
    11 AM
    71°
    5 PM
    73°
    11 PM
    64°
    5 AM
    60°