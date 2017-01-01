Free cab rides in Jacksonville offered on NYE to help get you home safely
Updated 7:54 AM. EST
Two people killed in fatal crash on I-295Two people killed in fatal crash on I-295
- 19 hours ago
Drunk driving a concern on New Year's - don't do it everDrunk driving a concern on New Year's - don't do it ever
- 1 day ago
Joey Dobson on his 20 years serving as sheriff of Baker CountyJoey Dobson on his 20 years serving as sheriff of Baker County
- 1 day ago
Jax Humane doing away with breed labelsJax Humane doing away with breed labels Starting January 1st, JHS will no longer identify dogs by breed types. Staff hopes taking away the label will rid people of preconceived ideas about a dog and its personality when adopting.
- 1 day ago
Navy officers stand behind controversial littoral combat shipsNavy officers stand behind controversial littoral combat ships Advocates call them the ships of the future, and now two of them are here in Mayport. The USS Milwaukee and the USS Detroit were officially welcomed Friday morning.
- 1 day ago
6 serial burglary suspects - all teens - charged in St. Johns County: Deputies6 serial burglary suspects - all teens - charged in St. Johns County: Deputies ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Six Duval County teens have been charged in relation to an armed burglary to a vehicle early Friday morning in the Vermont Heights area of St. Johns County, deputies say.
- 1 day ago
Eagle nest on First Coast boasts online live-cam followingEagle nest on First Coast boasts online live-cam following
- 20 hours ago
Sweet potatoes fall onto I-295 after semi loses cargoSweet potatoes fall onto I-295 after semi loses cargo
- 1 day ago
Alert police officer arrests serial robbery suspectAlert police officer arrests serial robbery suspect Police announced Friday morning an alert Jacksonville Beach Police officer arrested 27-year-old Branon Purcell for robberies committed across the First Coast.
- 1 day ago
Crews work to put out fire in shared kitchen for food trucks in WoodstockCrews work to put out fire in shared kitchen for food trucks in Woodstock JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Woodstock neighborhood after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Friday morning.
- 1 day ago
First Coast Sings ContestFirst Coast Sings Contest Sing your heart out, First Coast! Florida Theatre is giving away the chance for an A Cappella group to perform as the opening act for VOCALOSITY.
- 1 day ago
Jaguars Notes: Marrone on his 'winning' mentality, Jaguars staff dealing with midseason changesJaguars Notes: Marrone on his 'winning' mentality, Jaguars staff dealing with midseason changes JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone appears to have brought a winning mentality to the locker room over the last two weeks of the season.
- 1 day ago
Victim flown to hospital following shooting near the Eagles Point Apartments in ArlingtonVictim flown to hospital following shooting near the Eagles Point Apartments in Arlington JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in the head near the Eagle Point Apartments on Friday.
- 1 day ago
BOWL MANIA: A First Coast Sports SpecialBOWL MANIA: A First Coast Sports Special
- 1 day ago
Nassau deputy taken off patrol after son posts profanity-laced video of spankingNassau deputy taken off patrol after son posts profanity-laced video of spanking
- 1 day ago
Nation-Now
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party
Year-In-Review
10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
Nation-Now
Pope Francis urges the faithful to help youth find purpose
Nation-Now
Meet the woman working to recreate civil discourse, starting with children
Nation-Now
Watch: Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
Nation-Now
You can get a taste of virtual reality at Facebook pop-up stores
Nation-Now
New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West
Nation-Now
Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions
Nation-Now
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
Nation-Now
2017 minimum wage increases: These 21 states are paying workers more
Nation-Now
Is it OK to spank a misbehaving child?
Nation-Now
Russia's Putin says American diplomats won't be expelled
Nation-Now
Look to the sky for New Year's Eve comet
Nation-Now
Raise a cup: Red Solo inventor dies
Nation-Now
Honda Odyssey recalled to fix seats that could shift suddenly
Nation-Now
Suicide kills more U.S. troops than ISIL in Middle East
Nation-Now
Dylann Roof to face new competency hearing
Nation-Now
Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hacking
Nation-Now
After Berlin attack, big cities beef up New Year's Eve security
Nation-Now
Germany: chemical odors lead police to failed alchemist
