Jacksonville couple blames post office for losing their immigration card
Missing and believed endangered Marion County father-daughter return home safe
Police report: Teen found with gun threatened to shoot up First Coast High
Updated 5:49 PM. EST
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Super Bowl 51
NTSB releases recovery footage of VDR ahead of final El Faro hearing
Duval schools bus driver disciplined after being caught making illegal U-turn
Remains found in Jennings State Park identified as 79-year-old missing since August of last year
VIDEO: Man travels from Mississippi to California to have 130-pound tumor removed
AAA, Budweiser offering 'Tow to Go' program during Super Bowl weekend The Super Bowl can lead to some super poor decisions by drivers.
UNF opinion survey shows Jacksonville strongly approves of the sheriff's office
Broadway hit "Hamilton" heading to Jacksonville?
Cool winds on the way JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cool winds on the way for Saturday.
U.S. Postal employee charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States A U.S. Postal employee from Jacksonville has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Wake Up & WIN on GMJ Wake up with Good Morning Jacksonville for a chance to WIN Florida Lottery prize packs.
Authorities seeking information on attempt arson of St. Augustine National Guard Armory Authorities are seeking information about an attempted arson at the Florida National Guard Armory in St. Augustine.
Main Street Bridge closed for the next two weekends
Fire north of Riverside leaves one in the hospital, six adults and two children displaced
Police searching for Jacksonville armed robbery suspect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Lucky Strike Internet Sweepstakes location on Beach Boulevard Sunday.
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visas
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
Hooters to open new chain with male servers
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
Betsy DeVos nomination at risk with two Republicans against her
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
33 mins ago 8:50 p.m.
Missing and believed endangered Marion County father-daughter return home safe
40 mins ago 8:44 p.m.
Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban
41 mins ago 8:42 p.m.
911 operator recounts frantic call from 9-year-old
-
Start the Finish: A First Coast News Special Part 3
-
Start the Finish: A First Coast News Special Part 2
-
1 hour ago 8:20 p.m.
Several reported coyote sightings in Atlantic Beach
-
911 operator on young girl's call for help
-
Start the Finish: A First Coast News Special Part 1
-
2 hour ago 7:19 p.m.
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
-
911 operator on young girl's call for help
-
3 hour ago 6:28 p.m.
Jacksonville couple blames post office for losing their immigration card
-
Student threaten to "shoot up" school
-
El Faro hearings begin next week
-
On Your Side: Green Card Lost
-
3 hour ago 6:04 p.m.
VIDEO: Man travels from Mississippi to California to have 130-pound…
-
American Heart Association's Wear Red Day
-
The process of ending "Night of Lights"
-
3 hour ago 6:10 p.m.
Duval schools bus driver disciplined after being caught making illegal U-turn
-
On Your Side: Volkswagen Settlement
-
Battle over cave diving in Florida