Parents to build $12M autism communityParents to build $12M autism community DENTON COUNTY, TX -- Debra Caudy was frustrated a few years ago, frustrated with the lack of options for her son's future. "I just didn't understand why it wasn't here, in one of the largest cities in our country," Caudy said. The mother of four lives in Dallas. She retired from a long and successful career as an oncologist to help raise and care for her son Jon when he was diagnosed with autism at two-years-old. Her son is now 19-years-old, and Caudy says housing for Jon and all adults...
East-West Shrine Game Preview: 12 prospects to keep an eye on for the JaguarsEast-West Shrine Game Preview: 12 prospects to keep an eye on for the Jaguars With the Jaguars' coaching staff starting to fill out and the off-season in full swing, the college all-star games will take center stage over the next few weeks.
Wolverine caught on remote camera near McCallWolverine caught on remote camera near McCall MCCALL - A wolverine has been recorded on an Idaho Fish and Game camera near McCall in west-central Idaho as part of a four-state study to determine where the elusive mammals live.
Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet ownersHarmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet owners
Gwinnett school bus driver wins gold in world track eventGwinnett school bus driver wins gold in world track event A Gwinnett school bus driver won two gold medals at the World Masters Track and Field Championship in Australia.
Recipe: Harry Potter style butterbeerRecipe: Harry Potter style butterbeer If you want to take your Harry Potter love to the next level, you can make your own butterbeer for your next celebration.This is the recipe similar to the one at Universal Studios.
Rep. John Lewis: ‘I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'Rep. John Lewis: ‘I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'
Kamiyah's biological parents reunite with her after 18 yearsKamiyah's biological parents reunite with her after 18 years JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, her family hopes they'll be reunited for the first time.
Woman shot on Westside after husband was carjackedWoman shot on Westside after husband was carjacked JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot after she attempted to stop a suspect from carjacking her husband's car overnight.
25-year-old woman killed on I-95 after hit-and-run incident25-year-old woman killed on I-95 after hit-and-run incident
Kamiyah Mobley speaks to accused kidnapper in court, tells her she loves herKamiyah Mobley speaks to accused kidnapper in court, tells her she loves her WALTERBORO, S.C.- Hours after she was arrested and accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley, Gloria Williams, 51, faced a judge and the young lady she's accused of taking just hours after her birth in 1998.
Jacksonville Beach's Surfer the Bar is now openJacksonville Beach's Surfer the Bar is now open
JU's Horton beginning his journey as an NFL hopefulJU's Horton beginning his journey as an NFL hopeful DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The NFL draft journey of Jacksonville University defensive lineman Justin Horton took a turn early in the process.
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka passes away at 73Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka passes away at 73 Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly' Snuka has passed away at the age of 73, according to multiple reports.
Megachurch pastor Eddie Long dead at 63Megachurch pastor Eddie Long dead at 63 LITHONIA, Ga – Bishop Eddie Long, pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, died Sunday morning.
REFUND: Milk purchased in these 15 states may get you $70 refund
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
-
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
Nicole Kidman: It's time to support Trump
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
Salmon with large tapeworms arrive in the U.S.
Chicago police beset by racial bias, unconstitutional policing, DOJ finds
Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back
8 must-see hits from the Detroit Auto Show
Bo Jackson's startling hindsight: 'I would have never played football'
NFL's divisional playoff weekend features revenge factor in four rematches
Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300
Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
Bush daughters write touching letter to Obama sisters
