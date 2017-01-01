Court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban
Updated 5:12 PM. EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville International Airport remained protest-free after President Trump's immigration ban, but the topic was on a lot of travelers' minds.
On a busy Saturday, Trump to call world leaders and sign more ordersOn a busy Saturday, Trump to call world leaders and sign more orders
Sheriff's office taking steps to ensure downtown Jacksonville is safeSheriff's office taking steps to ensure downtown Jacksonville is safe
Canadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugeesCanadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugees Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
MOBILE, Fla. - The Jaguars have kept a very close eye on the Reese's Senior Bowl under general manager Dave Caldwell.
JEA's downtown HQ in need of significant repairs; company may move buildingsJEA's downtown HQ in need of significant repairs; company may move buildings
Man accused of killing UNF employee tries to escape from jail: PoliceMan accused of killing UNF employee tries to escape from jail: Police
Trump signs orders on rebuilding military and 'extreme vetting'Trump signs orders on rebuilding military and 'extreme vetting'
A faked death and a web of lies: The real-life story of Jax businessman Jose Lantigua and his wifeA faked death and a web of lies: The real-life story of Jax businessman Jose Lantigua and his wife
Department of Veterans Affairs officials on Friday released a breakdown of what positions will be exempt from the recently enacted government-wide hiring freeze, detailing a host of medical and psychological specialties.
Beware of the Grandparent Scam in JacksonvilleBeware of the Grandparent Scam in Jacksonville
Development near the St. Johns Town Center is booming, but with that boom, comes increased traffic.
Concert lineup announced for Daily's PlaceConcert lineup announced for Daily's Place
After beating up a man wearing a swastika armband around the University of Florida's campus, stealing his jacket and setting fire to it in a barbeque grill, both men reportedly responsible were arrested, police say.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars went north of the United States border to find the team's new quarterbacks coach.
News
Jacksonville reacts to Trump's immigration ban
U.S. service member killed in first Trump terror raid
Latinos fear repercussions of Mexican import tax
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding
17-year-old shot in leg overnight, police investigating
JSO: Man shot, car riddled with bullets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
